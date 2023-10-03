Assam DElEd 2023: District-Wise Rank To Be Released Today At scertpet.co.in- Check Important Details Here

Assam DElEd Admission 2023: State Council Of Educational Research And Training (SCERT) will release district-wise ranks of the DElEd entrance examination today, October 3. When announced, candidates can check it on the website scertpet.co.in. The results of the pre-entry test (PET) were announced on September 24 and the window to apply for online counselling was closed on September 30. As scheduled, the seat allotment results for the first round of Assam DElEd 2023 counselling will be accessible on October 5. Candidates can follow the easy steps below to obtain the seat allotment result.

Admission to Assam DElEd 2023 will be determined through a merit-based system. Eligibility for participation in the counseling round is granted to candidates whose names are listed in the official notice. The merit list is formulated by evaluating candidates' performance in the Pre-Entry Test (PET) along with their marks obtained in the HSSLC/class 12 level or Bachelor's degree examination. Allocation of institutes within districts will be based on both merit and the availability of seats.

Assam DElEd 2023 Round One Seat Allotment Result: Here's How To Download

Visit the official website, scertpet.co.in

Click on the allotment result

Enter your details such as registration, date of birth, and other details

Download Assam DElEd 2023 round one seat allotment result and save it for future reference

Assam DElEd Rank Card: After Seat Allotment

Following the results announcement, candidates must attend their assigned college for in-person admission and document verification on October 6th and 7th. Colleges are expected to submit the admission report and vacancy list by 5 p.m. on October 9th. The second round of allotment results and the list of remaining seats will be disclosed on October 11th.