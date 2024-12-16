Assam TET Admit Card 2024 Released At madhyamik.assam.gov.in- Check Direct link, Steps To Download Here

Assam TET Admit Card 2024: The Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam, has released the Assam TET Admit Card 2024. Candidates appearing for the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test can download their admit cards from the official website at madhyamik.assam.gov.in using their Application Number and Password. As per the official notification, candidates must carry a printed copy of their Admit Card along with a government-issued Photo ID, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, Driving License, or Voter ID, to the examination venue. PwBD candidates are additionally required to provide a certificate from a Competent Authority.

As per the official notice, the Assam TET exam is scheduled for December 29. The exam consists of two papers, each lasting 2 hours and 30 minutes and comprising 150 multiple-choice questions. Blind candidates are given an extra 20 minutes to complete the exam.

Assam TET Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official website of the Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam, at madhyamik.assam.gov.in.

Click on the "Assam TET Admit Card 2024" link available on the homepage.

A login page will appear; enter your login details.

Click on "Submit," and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Review the details on the admit card and download it.

Print a hard copy of the admit card for future reference.

The Assam TET 2024 is set to be held on December 29, 2024, in offline mode. Candidates must bring their admit cards to enter the examination center. The admit card will include key details like the exam timing, venue, and important instructions. Candidates should thoroughly check all the information on the hall ticket to ensure there are no errors.