Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2021: Know how to check BSEB score card on mobile

Patna: After the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared class 12th Result 2021 on Friday (March 26), speculations suggest that the Bihar Board 10th Results 2021 will be announced soon.

The overall pass percentage this year for the class 12 result stands at 78.04. Girls outranked boys this year with girls bagging the top positions in all three streams.

Take a look how to check the result from your phone:

Students who appeared in the board examination can visit various websites- onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online, and bsebonline.org.

A result link will be present on these websites. Students will have to click the link.

Then the students will need to enter their registration number/ roll number and enter.

The results for Class 12 students will appear on the screen.

This result can be downloaded or printed for future reference.

