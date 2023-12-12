BPSC TRE 2.0 Result 2023 To Be OUT Soon At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

BPSC TRE 2.0 Result 2023: The BPSC TRE 2.0 Result is expected to be published soon. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) issued the TRE 2.0 answer key on December 9, and the objection window is closing today. If individuals wish to raise concerns about the provisional answer key, they can go to the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in and submit their objections. The Teachers Recruitment Exam (TRE) took place on December 9, covering subjects for Class 9-10 such as English, Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Physical Education, Dance, Lalit Kala, Maithili, Music, and Computer.

BPSC TRE 2.0 Answer Key: Here’s how to download

1. Visit the official website of BPSC- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

2. Click on BPSC TRE 2.0 Answer Key 2023 link available on the homepage

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for future references

Candidates can log in to their accounts on the website to raise objections. BPSC is conducting the School Teacher and Headmaster Written (Objective) Competitive Examination 2023 from December 7 to December 16. After each exam concludes, the commission releases the respective answer key, and the results are expected to be announced after all exams are completed. The BPSC TRE 2.0 result is anticipated to be released in January 2024. The Bihar Shikshak Recruitment 2023 announced a total of 69,706 vacancies for BPSC TRE posts.