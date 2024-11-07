Big Setback For These CBSE Schools, Their Students As Affiliation Withdrawn Ahead Of Board Exams

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education has withdrawn affiliation of 21 schools in Rajasthan and Delhi due to significant numbers of non-attending students from classes IX-XII. The board has also downgraded six schools in Delhi from senior secondary to secondary level after irregularities were observed during the surprise inspections. The CBSE has conducted a series of surprise inspections across Rajasthan and Delhi on September 3. The assessments were conducted in 27 schools, affiliated with the Board.

The prime objective of the inspections was to ascertain that the schools were operating in compliance with the norms of regular attendance of students in schools as per Affiliation and Examination Bye-Laws of the Board.

Following the inspection, the CBSE issued Show Cause Notices, allowing schools 30 days to respond. "The replies submitted by the schools were examined in detail by the Board. Based on the inspection findings and supported by video - graphic evidence: 21 schools had their affiliation withdrawn due to significant numbers of non-attending students from classes IX-XII," CBSE said in a statement.

"Six schools were downgraded from Senior Secondary to Secondary level," the statement added. Out of 21 de-affiliated schools, five are in Rajasthan and 16 in Delhi. All 6 downgraded schools are situated in Delhi.

The CBSE said that the practice of dummy/non-attending admissions contradicts the core mission of school education, compromising students' foundational growth. "To address this issue, we are taking decisive action to combat the proliferation of dummy schools and send a clear message to all affiliated institutions to resist the lure of accepting dummy or non-attending admissions," the statement read.