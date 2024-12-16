CISF Constable Fireman Admit Card 2024 Released At cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CISF Constable Fireman Admit Card 2024: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the CISF Constable Fire Admit Card 2024 for PET, PST, and DV. Candidates appearing for these tests can download their admit cards from the official CISF website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. The Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Document Verification (DV) for Constable (Fire) 2024 will take place from December 24, 2024, to January 20, 2025, at 35 centers nationwide. Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card for PET/PST/DV using their Registration ID and Password from the official website. This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,130 Constable positions in the organization. The registration process began on August 31 and ended on September 30, 2024.

The document verification process is set to occur from November 14, 2023, to November 25, 2023, at 11 designated centers across the country. This is an important step in the recruitment process, and candidates must bring all required documents to verify their eligibility.

CISF Constable Fireman Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official CISF website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

Click on the CISF Constable Fire Admit Card 2024 link on the homepage.

A new page will open where candidates need to enter their login details.

Click on submit, and your admit card will appear.

Review the admit card and download it.

Make sure to keep a hard copy for future reference.

The selection process includes the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Document Verification (DV), Written Examination (OMR/CBT), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Review Medical Examination (RME). The written test, conducted in OMR/Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, will be available in English and Hindi only. If candidates face difficulty downloading the E-Admit cards from the website, they should contact CISF at least one week before the PET/PST/DV. If admit cards are not received, candidates can reach out to the CISF helpline at 011-24366431/24307933 (available from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on working days only).