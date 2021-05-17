हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
10th Maharashtra board result 2021

Class 10 exam marks formula not devised yet: Maharashtra State Board

"The Central government will have to intervene and come out with a uniform policy," Dhananjay Kulkarni said.

Class 10 exam marks formula not devised yet: Maharashtra State Board
File photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Monday (May 17) told the Bombay High Court it had not devised a formula as yet on how to evaluate and mark Class 10 students whose board examinations were cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and S P Tavade was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a professor, Dhananjay Kulkarni, challenging the Maharashtra government's April decision cancelling Class 10 exams, according to news agency PTI.

Kulkarni's petition also challenged similar decisions taken by the ICSE and CBSE boards.

Kulkarni's advocate, Uday Warunjikar, on Monday argued that each board will have a different marking system which would cause difficulties and hardships to the students while seeking admission to Class 11.

"The Central government will have to intervene and come out with a uniform policy," he said.

Advocate Sandesh Patil, appearing for the Union government, told the court it has some control over the CBSE board but the ICSE and SSC boards are autonomous and, hence, the Centre has no control over them.

Patil further said the Union government has issued a notification on how marks should be given and the SSC and ICSE boards can adopt the same.

Advocate Kiran Gandhi, appearing for the SSC board, told the court the petition was filed prematurely.

The SSC board had not devised any formula as yet on how marks would be given to Class 10 students and the board's examination committee will come up with a formula which would be sent to the state government for final approval, Gandhi told the court.

The bench then directed the SSC board and other respondents (Centre, ICSE board and CBSE board) to file their affidavits in response to the petition, and posted the matter for further hearing on May 19.

(With inputs from news agencies)

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
10th Maharashtra board result 202110 ssc result 2021Board exam result 2021
Next
Story

Actress Nagma shares Fake news about CM Yogi Adityanath, Meerut police slams Congress leader

Must Watch

PT3M45S

Narada Bribery Case: CM Mamata Banerjee left from the CBI office in Kolkata