Class 12 board exams

Class 12 board exams: CBSE to evaluate students on this formula, results by July 31

File Photo

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) submitted its evaluation criteria for Class 12 board exams before the Supreme Court on Thursday (June 17). 

The board said students will be evaluated on a 30:30:40 formula on the basis of performance in Class 10 (30% weightage), Class 11 (30% weightage) and Class 12 (40% weightage).

(This is a developing story) 

Class 12 board examsCBSESupreme Court
