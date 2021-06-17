Class 12 board exams: CBSE to submit evaluation criteria in Supreme Court today

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will submit its evaluation criteria for Class 12 board exams before the Supreme Court on Thursday (June 17).

The apex court will hear petitions related to CBSE, ICSE and state board examinations for Class 12.

As per IANS report, the evaluation criteria for CBSE Class 12 board exams, which has been prepared on the basis of the report of the 12-member committee of experts, is likely to release this week.

The 12-member committee of experts, including Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Education and senior IAS officer Vipin Kumar, prepared the formula for giving results and marks for the students.

The CBSE board has to submit before the top court formula for awarding marks to the students of class 12. On June 1, the Centre had cancelled the CBSE Class 12 board examinations in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. Following the cue, CISCE also scrapped the board exams for class 12 students.

It was decided in the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class 12 students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

On June 3, while the top court welcomed the decision to call off the board exams, it also directed the CBSE and CICSE to place on record objective criteria for assessment of marks in two weeks.

The SC said that it will go through the objective parameters for assessment of marks so that if any one has any objections it can be resolved.

“This is equally important as the relief sought by the petitioners seeking cancellation of board exams,” the bench had observed.

