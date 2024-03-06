CUET PG 2024 Admit Card To Be OUT Tomorrow At pgcuet.samarth.ac.in- Steps To Download Here

CUET PG 2024: The National Testing Agency will post a link to the CUET PG 2024 admit card on its official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, tomorrow. The NTA will hold the CUET PG test for several postgraduate degrees at the state and central institutions online from March 11 to March 28. If a candidate is unable to get the Common University Entrance Test postgraduate (CUET 2024 PG) admission card from the website, he or she may contact the NTA helpdesk 011-40759000 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Candidates should examine the CUET PG admit card 2024 for any discrepancies in their personal information, as well as their photograph and signature. If there is a dispute with the admission card, the candidate should contact the NTA helpdesk between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

If a candidate participates for the CUET PG 2024 exam with an incorrect admission card, the NTA will take the required steps to amend the record later. The CUET PG 2024 admit card will have the candidate's name, portrait, signature, roll number, medium of examination, gender, name and address of test centre, exam duration, centre code, reporting time, and exam subject.

CUET PG Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official CUET 2024 website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Find and click the "CUET PG admit card 2024" link.

Step 3: Choose the option "Through application number and password."

Step 4: Enter your application number and password into the appropriate boxes.

Step 5: Click the "Sign In" button.

Step 6: The CUET PG 2024 admit card will appear on the screen.

Candidates are recommended to arrive at the CUET PG 2024 exam centre two hours before the start of the examination. At the examination hall, they must present the CUET PG 2023 admit card as well as a picture ID card such as an Aadhar card, PAN card, passport, driver's license, or another similar document.