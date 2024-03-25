Advertisement
CUET UG 2024 Registration Last Date Tomorrow At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

CUET UG 2024: The NTA has invited CUET UG 2024 applications.NTA will conduct CUET 2024 test from May 15 to May 31, 2024.

Mar 25, 2024
CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online registration procedure for the Common University Entrance Test, or CUET (UG) 2024, tomorrow, March 26. Eligible students can register for the exam on the official website exams.nta.ac.in until 11:50 p.m. tomorrow. The application editing/correction window will be accessible from March 28 to 29.

The CUET (UG) 2024 test is scheduled to take place between May 15 and 31, 2024. The exam will be administered in 13 languages (English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu) in a hybrid format (computer-based/pen-and-paper).

CUET UG 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates of any age can take the CUET (UG) - 2024. Candidates who have passed the class 12/equivalent examination or will be appearing in 2024, regardless of age, are eligible to take the CUET (UG) - 2024 test. However, candidates must meet the age requirements (if any) of the university, institution, or organisation to which they wish to apply.

CUET UG 2024: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to the CUET UG 2024 test official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

Step 2: Open the CUET UG 2024 application form link.

Step 3: Access the new candidate registration website.

Step 4: Register yourself to proceed.

Step 5: Log in with your credentials and fill out the application form.

Step 6: Upload the relevant documents and pay the application fee.

CUET UG 2024: Application Fee

Students in the General category must pay Rs 400 for each subject and Rs 1000 for up to three subjects; students in the OBC (NCL)/EWS category must pay Rs 375 for each subject and Rs 900 for up to three subjects; and candidates in the SC/ST/PwBD/third gender category must pay Rs 350 for each subject and Rs 800 for up to three subjects.

