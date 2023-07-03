trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2629941
GPAT RESULTS 2023

GPAT Result 2023 Released At gpat.nta.nic.in- Direct Link To Download Scorecards Here

GPAT Result 2023: Candidates should have their Application Number and Date of Birth ready for checking the results, scroll down for more details.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 08:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau

GPAT Result 2023: The GPAT result is now available on the official website. The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test or GPAT 2023 result has been announced by the National Testing Agency, NTA. On July 1, 2023, the results were posted on the official website. Candidates who took the exam can view their results at gpat.nta.nic.in. Candidates should have their Application Number and Date of Birth ready for checking the results. 

GPAT Result 2023: Steps to download scorecard here

1. Visit the official website - gpat.nta.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the screen for GPAT 2023 Scorecard.

3. Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other details.

4. Your GPAT Result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and take a printout for future reference.

GPAT Result 2023; direct link here

On May 22, 2023, the GPAT Exam was administered. On June 1, 2023, the NTA released the tentative answer key, and candidates had until June 3, 2023 to file their concerns. The result was prepared in response to candidate objections. Concerned candidates may now apply for admission to MPharma programmes.

 

 

