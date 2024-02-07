ICAI CA Foundation December Results 2023 Likely To Be Declared Today At icai.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release the December-January examination results for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation today, February 7. Candidates can check it on the institute's official website, icai.nic.in. When the results are announced, candidates can access them using their registration and roll numbers. “Result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examinations held in December 2023/January 2024 is likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 7th of February 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above-mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number,” reads the official notification.

ICAI CA Foundation December Results 2023: Steps to download here

• Visit ICAI's official website, icai.nic.in.

• On the homepage, click on the appropriate link.

• In the following step, provide your application number and roll number.

• After inputting the necessary information, the result will appear on the screen.

• Download the result and print it out for future reference.

The CA Foundation examination was initially set for December 24-30, 2023, but has been rescheduled for December 31, 2023, January 2, 4, and 6, 2024. Meanwhile, enrollment for the CA Foundation June examination, which will take place on June 20, 22, 24, and 26, is ongoing.