IIM Rohtak

IIM Rohtak to organise two-day conference at Delhi’s India Habitat Centre

The theme of the two-day conference is ‘Radicalisation: Threats to the architecture of global stability’.

File Photo (IIM Rohtak)

New Delhi: IIM Rohtak’s Council for Strategic Affairs is all set to organise a conference on December 10 and 11, 2021 at India Habitat Centre in Delhi. 

The conference, which will be organised in physical mode, will be attended by a large number of important dignitaries representing over 14 countries. The thinkers conclave will also be attended by Ambassadors from countries inluding Syria, Denmark, Afghanistan, Iran, and Sri Lanka among others. 

The conference will be inaugurated on Friday (December 10) at 10 am. The theme of the two-day conference is ‘Radicalisation: Threats to the architecture of global stability’. 

Here is the list of keynote speakers at the conference: 

1. H.E. Freddy Svane, Ambassador of Denmark to India

2. H.E. Dr. Riad Abbas, Ambassador, Embassy of the Syrian Arab Republic

3. H.E. Milinda Moragoda, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in India

4. Maulana Mahmood A. Madani, President of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUH)

5. Tahir Aslam Gora, Eminent Canadian Broadcaster, Editor & Publisher

6. Hassan Nisar, Eminent Pakistani journalist, newspaper columnist, TV news analyst

IIM RohtakCouncil for Strategic AffairsIndia Habitat CentreDelhi
