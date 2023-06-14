IRCTC Is Hiring For Apprentice Trainee: Check apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) East Zone (Kolkata) has announced online applications for the positions of Apprentice Trainees in the Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) trade for the academic year 2023-24. There are 25 vacancies available for the Apprentice Trainees position. The selected candidates will be appointed for a 12-month term and will be stationed exclusively in Kolkata.

Interested applicants can apply for the programme from June 14 to 29 on the official website — https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in/.

Age Criteria

Candidates must be between 15 and 25 years old as of June 1, 2023. Age relaxations are applicable for reserved candidates as follows: SC/ST - 5 years, OBC - 3 years, Ex-Serviceman - 10 years, Differently Abled - 10 years.

Selection Criteria

Selection will be based on a merit list compiled according to the percentage of marks obtained. There will be no written or oral exams. Applicants should provide complete marks and supporting documentation for all educational/technical credentials, starting from matriculation. This includes year-wise mark sheets and pass certificates. Final selection will be based on the verification of original documents. Incomplete documents or forms will result in rejection. It should be noted that candidates hired as Apprentices will be released upon completion of their apprenticeship course and will not have the right to seek regular employment with IRCTC in any capacity.

Applicants can apply from June 14 to 29. Stipend will be provided based on the applicants' qualifications.

Selection Mode:

Preference will be given to applicants interested in working in Kolkata. In case of applicants with the same merit, the older candidate will be preferred. Applicants will be notified via email and must report with original documents on short notice.

Required Documents:

During the document verification process, candidates must bring their original documents along with two sets of self-attested photocopies.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website: https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.