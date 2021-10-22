हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
JEE Advanced AAT 2021

JEE Advanced AAT 2021: Result to be declared today on jeeadv.ac.in, check steps to download

 Candidates who appeared for the AAT exam can check their results through the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in. 

Representational image

New Delhi: Joint Entrance Examination Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (JEE Advanced AAT) 2021 result will be declared on Friday (October 22). Candidates who appeared for the AAT exam can check their results through the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in. 

Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur held the AAT exam on October 18, 2021. JEE Advanced AAT is conducted for admission to undergraduate architecture courses (BArch courses) in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) at Bhubaneswar, Kharagpur and Roorkee. 

JEE Advanced AAT result 2021: How to download

1. Visit the official website of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in. 

2. On the homepage, click on JEE Advanced Result 2021 for AAT

3. Enter the log in credentials

4. The AAT result will appear on the screen

5. Check your result and download

6. Take a printout for future reference 

Candidates who score marks above the cut-off will be declared pass in AAT. There will be no separate ranking nor separate cut-off for students of any category in the AAT. 

The candidates who qualify JEE Advanced AAT 2021 will be eligible for the JoSAA counselling process. The registrations for JoSAA counselling will continue till 25 October. 

