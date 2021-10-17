JEE Advanced AAT 2021: Exam to be held on October 18, check complete details here

New Delhi: Joint Entrance Examination Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (JEE Advanced AAT) 2021 exam is scheduled to be held on Monday (October 18).

The registration process for JEE Advanced AAT 2021 was closed by Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur at 5 pm on October 16. Candidates who cleared JEE Advanced 2021 exam are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced AAT 2021.

JEE Advanced AAT is held for admission to undergraduate architecture courses (BArch courses) in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) at Bhubaneswar, Kharagpur and Roorkee.

The JEE Advanced AAT 2021 will be conducted in a single shift from 9 am to 12. The paper will be conducted in the English language only. It is to be noted that no separate admit cards will be issued for the AAT exam. Candidates will have to carry their JEE Advanced 2021 hall ticket along with original identity proof to the exam centres.

The result of JEE Advanced AAT 2021 is expected to be declared on October 22.

IIT Kharagpur had released the JEE Advanced result 2021 along with the final answer key, OMR sheets, and the response sheets on the website jeeadv.ac.in on October 15. Around 1,41,699 candidates appeared in JEE Advanced 2021 exam which was conducted in two papers. Around 41,862 candidates qualified JEE Advanced 2021, out of which nearly 6,452 females candidates cleared the exam.

The candidates who qualify JEE Advanced AAT 2021 will be eligible for the JoSAA counselling process. The registrations for JoSAA counselling will continue till 25 October.

