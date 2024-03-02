Jharkhand CET 2024 Registration Begins At jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

Jharkhand CET 2024: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) in Ranchi has initiated the registration process for the Combined Entrance Test (CET) for agriculture and allied courses for the year 2024 on March 1. Aspiring candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can submit their applications for JCET 2024 through the official website, jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. The Jharkhand CET 2024 exam is scheduled to take place on April 28 at the Ranchi and Dumka headquarters, according to the official notice released by the board.

The entrance exam serves as the gateway for admission to various courses, including Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BVSc and AH), Bachelor of Science (BSc) in agriculture, BSc forestry, Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in Dairy Technology, Bachelor of Fisheries Science (BFSc), BTech in agriculture engineering, and BSc horticulture.

Jharkhand CET 2024 Exam: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Register and fill in the Jharkhand CET 2024 application form

Step 4: Upload the required documents

Step 5: Pay the registration fee and click on ‘Submit’

Step 6: Download the payment receipt and keep a hardcopy for future reference

Jharkhand CET 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility criteria for Jharkhand CET 2024 include an age requirement of candidates falling between 17 and 25 years old as of December 31, 2024. Additionally, candidates who have completed their Class 12 examinations with a minimum of 50% marks in science subjects are eligible to apply for the bachelor of veterinary science and animal husbandry course.

Jharkhand CET 2024: Application Fees

The application fees for Jharkhand CET 2024 vary based on the category and group chosen by the candidates. General, economically weaker section (EWS), and other backward class (OBC) applicants are required to pay Rs 900 for the physics, chemistry, mathematics (PCM) and physics, chemistry, biology (PCB) groups. For the physics, chemistry, mathematics, biology (PCMB) group, the fee is Rs 1,000. Scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), and female candidates are expected to pay Rs 450 for PCM and PCB groups, and Rs 500 for the PCMB group as Jharkhand CET application fees. Persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) are exempted from paying any application fees.

Prospective candidates are advised to thoroughly review the eligibility criteria and ensure timely submission of their applications to participate in the Jharkhand CET 2024 examination for admission to various agricultural and allied courses.