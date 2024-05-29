Jharkhand JAC Class 8th Result 2024 Released At jacresults.com- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

JAC Class 8th Result 2024: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) released Class 8 exam results. JAC 8th Result 2024 was released on May 28, 2024. Over 5.5 lakh candidates who took the exam can now view and get their results. The results are available on the official websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. Students can obtain their marksheets from official websites, but they will receive the original marksheets from their schools next month. Those who pass the exam will be promoted to class ninth. This year, 5,61,774 students took the JAC 8th exam 2024. 5,28,962 students passed the exam, with a pass percentage of 94.16%.

JAC Class 8th Result 2024: Steps to download here

1. Go to one of the official websites, jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com.

2. On the homepage, find and click on JAC 8th Result 2024.

3. In the following step, provide your roll number and date of birth.

4. The JAC Class 8 result 2024 marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

5. Go through it and download it.

6. Take a printout for future reference.

Students are encouraged to maintain their roll numbers and other credentials (as mentioned in admit card) ready to get marksheets. Last year 5,02,757 students registered for exam and 4,54,146 students passed. The overall pass percentage was recorded as 90.33%.