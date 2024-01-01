trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2704836
JKSET RESULTS 2023

JKSET Results 2023 Declared At jujkset.in- Steps To Check Scores

Jammu and Kashmir state eligibility test and Ladakh state eligibility test results are out now, scroll down for the steps to download scorecard. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 10:13 AM IST
JKSET Results 2023: The University of Jammu has declared the results for the Jammu and Kashmir State Eligibility Test (JKSET) 2023. Individuals who participated in the written exam can now access and download their JKSET 2023 results from the official website, jujkset.in. The written exam for JKSET 2023 took place on October 1. Starting from January 1, candidates can obtain their JKSET scorecards for 2023 by using their roll number and password. Additionally, the University of Jammu has announced the results for the Ladakh State Eligibility Test (LASET) 2023.

JKSET 2023 Results: Steps To Download 

- Go to the official website at jujkset.in.

- On the homepage, go to the result tab.

- Clink on the link that reads “ JKSET 2023 results” or “LASET 2023 results”

- The result PDF will open on your screen.

- Search for your name and roll number.

- Download and take a printout of JKSET results 2023 for future reference.

Conducted to assess eligibility for the assistant professor position in various colleges and institutions across Jammu and Kashmir, JKSET plays a crucial role in the selection process. Candidates who successfully passed the entrance examination will undergo document verification at JKSET and LASET offices situated at the Universities of Jammu (Jammu), Kashmir (Srinagar), and Ladakh (Leh). The timetable for verifying eligibility documents, category certificates, and domicile will be posted on the official website in due course by the exam authorities.

