Live Updates | HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment 2023 Result Today At hscap.kerala.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Scores Here

HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment 2023 Live Updates: The HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment 2023 Result will be announced today, June 13, 2023, at 4 PM. The Plus One or Class Eleven Admissions Trial Allotment Results will be made available on the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in, by the Directorate of General Education (DGE) Kerala.

Candidates can check the trial result by entering the higher secondary admission website through the link "Click for Higher Secondary Admission" which is the admission gateway of the Department of Public Education www.admission.dge.kerala.gov.in.