HSCAP PLUS ONE TRIAL ALLOTMENT 2023

HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment 2023 Live Updates: The Directorate of General Education (DGE) Kerala will release the Plus one or Class 11 Admissions trial allotment result on the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in, scroll down for the latest updates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 12:21 PM IST|Source:

Live Updates | HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment 2023 Result Today At hscap.kerala.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Scores Here
HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment 2023 Live Updates: The HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment 2023 Result will be announced today, June 13, 2023, at 4 PM. The Plus One or Class Eleven Admissions Trial Allotment Results will be made available on the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in, by the Directorate of General Education (DGE) Kerala.

Candidates can check the trial result by entering the higher secondary admission website through the link "Click for Higher Secondary Admission" which is the admission gateway of the Department of Public Education www.admission.dge.kerala.gov.in.

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment 2023.

13 June 2023
12:20 PM

HSCAP Plus One allotment result 2023: Official website to check result 

The Plus One or Class Eleven Admissions Trial Allotment Results will be made available on the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in, by the Directorate of General Education (DGE) Kerala.

12:05 PM

HSCAP Allotment PLus One Trial Result 2023 Live: Result date and time

The HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment 2023 Result will be announced today, June 13, 2023, at 4 PM.

