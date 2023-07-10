Live | NEET UG 2023 Counselling (ANYTIME): MCC To Start Registration SOON, Check Latest Updates

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Live Updates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the registration for the NEET UG 2023 Counselling process soon. MCC is expected to release the NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule on the official website- mcc.nic.in, however the official date and time for the same is still awaited.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule

As per the latest reports, the MCC is expected to begin the NEET UG 2023 Counselling by this week however an official confirmation and the schedule are still awaited.