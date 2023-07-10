Live | NEET UG 2023 Counselling (ANYTIME): MCC To Start Registration SOON, Check Latest Updates
NEET UG Counselling 2023 will soon begin on the official website mcc.nic.in soon, scroll down to check eligibility, categorywise reservation and other important details.
NEET UG 2023 Counselling Live Updates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the registration for the NEET UG 2023 Counselling process soon. MCC is expected to release the NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule on the official website- mcc.nic.in, however the official date and time for the same is still awaited.
NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule
NEET UG 2023 Counselling Live Updates: Steps For MCC Registration
Candidates who have qualified the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 will be able to apply on the official website following the simple steps given below.
Step 1: Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads"New Registration NEET UG 2023 Counselling"
Step 3: In the newly opened tab entre the required credentials like NEET UG Roll Number, NEET application number etc
Step 4: Now log in again with the NEET UG 2023 Roll number
Step 5: Fill the NEET UG 2023 Counselling Form and pay the counseling fee
Step 6: Complete the choice-filling process by selecting your desired colleges
NEET UG 2023 Counselling Live Updates: MCC releases BSc Nursing Counselling Schedule
The MCC has released the counslling schedule for BSc Nursing for the academic session 2023-34 on the official website - mcc.nic.in. "It is hereby informed that Counselling process of B.Sc(H) Nursing program 2023-24 for the following colleges affiliated to IP university will be conducted by the university itself and not by MCC." Check full schedule for couselling process for colleges under Indraprastha University here.
