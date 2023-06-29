MAH MBA Counselling 2023 Registration Begins At mba2023.mahacet.org.in- Steps To Register Here

MAH MBA Counselling 2023: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has begun registration for MAH MBA 2023 Counselling. Candidates who passed the exam and wish to apply for admission to MBA/MMS programs can do so now. Registration must be done through the MAHA CET official website at mba2023.mahacet.org.in. Registration started on June 28 and will end on July 7, 2023.

The official website reads, "Applications registered after July 7, 2023, shall be considered only for Non-CAP Seats." The document verification and confirmation of the application form for admission should be done between June 28 and July 8, 2023.

MAH MBA Counselling 2023: Steps to register here

1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at mba2023.mahacet.org.in.

2. On the homepage, click on new registration link.

3. Get yourself registered and note down the log in credentials.

4. Log in to the account and fill in the application form.

5. Cross-check the details and click on submit.

6. Pay the application fee and submit the form.

7. Download the confirmation page and take its printout for future reference

Candidates who have registered for MAH- MBA/MMS-CET 2023 do not have to pay any registration fees. Candidates who pass the MAH MBA CET 2023 exam will be admitted through the CAP rounds. Admission is based on secured marks and category-specific cut-off marks.