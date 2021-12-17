Maharashtra Class 12 (HSC), Class 10 (SSC) board exam time table 2022 announced: Check dates, latest updates

Maharashtra government today announced the timetable for Class 12 (HSC) and Class 10 (SSC) exams. The exams for the 12th board will be held offline from March 4 to April 7, while the exams for the 10th board will be held from March 15 to April 18, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad said today.

“Written exams of Standard 12th (HSC) will be held offline from March 4, 2022 to April 07, 2022, and those of Std 10th (SSC) will be held offline from March 15, 2022 to April 18, 2022," Gaikwad said in a tweet.

"Due to COVID-19, the curriculum was earlier cut by 25%. Questions will only be from this reduced syllabus," Gaikwad added in the tweet.

Maharashtra Class 10 (SSC) Time Table

Maharashtra Class 10 (HSC) Time Table

The minister further said that the safety of students and staff remains the priority of the government. The government is making arrangements to ensure the Covid appropriate norms and taking decisions in accordance, she said.

"The health and well-being of students remain our priority. To ensure a conducive environment for the students, we held a series of consultations with schools, principals, headmasters, teachers and experts regarding the assessment mode and exam schedule. Their suggestions were incorporated," Varsha Gaikwad said.

Maharashtra Class 12 and Class 10 results date?

Maharashtra Class 12 result 2022 are expected to come out by 2nd week of the June month, while the 10th results are expected to be released in the second week of July.