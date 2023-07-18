NTA Extends NCET 2023 Registration Deadline: Apply Till July 25

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the online registration deadline for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2023. This nationwide entrance exam facilitates admission to the 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP). Through this, candidates can enroll for this program in the selected central and state universities, which include IITs and NITs as well, for the academic session of 2023-24. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of NCET at https://ncet.samarth.ac.in/. The last date to apply is July 25, till 11:30 pm. To accommodate all applicants, the NTA has designated a total of 34 examination centers for NCET 2023.

NTA NCET 2023: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NCET, https://ncet.samarth.ac.in/.



Step 2: On the homepage, register yourself before filling out the application form.

Step 3: Access the application portal and fill out the application form.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Step 6: Review all the details and click on Submit button.

Step 7: Download the application form for any future reference.

Candidates cannot fill out more than one application form. If an applicant fills more than one form and is found later during the selection process, then that candidate’s application will be rejected. Applicants will be allowed to make corrections to their application forms on July 26 and 27.

The other detail such as examination city allotment, admit cards and NCET results will be displayed on the NCET portal later. The application fee for the General category candidates is Rs 1,200. For the OBC category, the fee is Rs 1,000, while for SC/ST and other categories, it is Rs 650.

There is no age limit for the candidates who are interested in appearing for the entrance test. Applicants need to have passed Class 12 to become eligible for the NCET exam 2023.

The National Common Entrance Test will be a computer-based exam. The test will be conducted on multiple days in two shifts. The total duration of the exam will be three hours. The question paper will contain three sections — language test, questions from candidate’s domain subject that will be according to their Class 12 syllabus, and questions on Current Affairs, General Knowledge, Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude.