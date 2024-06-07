NCHM JEE Result 2024 Declared At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

NCHM JEE Result 2024: The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMCT JEE) 2024 results have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, June 6. The official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM/, provides access to the NCHM JEE 2024 results for candidates who took the entrance examination. On May 11, the NCHMJEE 2024 exam was conducted in 121 centres and 99 cities around the country. On May 23, the provisional answer key was released, and candidates had until May 25 to submit grievances. The final NCHM JEE 2024 answer key was then released on June 5. The final answer key's solutions served as the basis for preparing the NCHMJEE 2024 results.

Candidates will need to enter their login information, which includes their registration number and birthdate, in order to view their NCHMJEE 2024 result.

NCHM JEE Result 2024: Step to download here

Step 1: Go to ntaresults.nic.in, the official website for the NCHM JEE results.

Step 2: Select "NCHM JEE 2024 - NTA Scorecard" by clicking.

Proceed by choosing 'View NCHM JEE 2024 - NTA Score'.

Step 4: Enter your information, which should include your date of birth, application number, and security pin.

Step 5: To view your NCHMCT 2024 results, click the 'Sign in' option.

The computer-based NCHMJEE 2024 exam was conducted on May 11. There were 200 questions total, divided into five categories: general knowledge and current events, English language, reasoning and logical deduction, arithmetic ability and analytical aptitude, and aptitude for the service sector. The exam lasted for 180 minutes in total. This test is used as the entrance exam for BSc Hospitality & Hotel Administration programmes that are provided by Council-affiliated institutions.