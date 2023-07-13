trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634758
NewsEducation
NEET UG 2023

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: MCC To Start Registration This Week On mcc.nic.in, Check List Of Documents, Rounds Of Counselling & More

MCC is expected to begin the registration process for NEET UG Counselling 2023 this week on the official website mcc.nic.in soon, scroll down the list of  important documents required, rounds of counselling and other latest updates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 10:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: MCC To Start Registration This Week On mcc.nic.in, Check List Of Documents, Rounds Of Counselling & More NEET UG 2023

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the  application process for the NEET UG 2023 Counselling soon. As per the latest media reports the MCC is expected to release the official schedule for NEET Counselling 2023 for MBBS, BDS and other paramedical courses on its official website - mcc.nic.in by the end of this week. 

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates

As per the latest reports, the MCC is expected to begin the NEET UG 2023 Counselling by the end of this week however an official confirmation and the schedule are still awaited.

cre Trending Stories

The MCC/DGHS will be conducting Counseling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC(only Registration Part) &I.P University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML& ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85% Institutional Quota ) 100% AIIMS, 100% JIPMER and B.Sc. Nursing (only 08 Central Institutes).

Here's How To Apply For NEET UG 2023 Counselling

Candidates who have qualified the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023  will be able to apply on the official website following the simple steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads"New Registration NEET UG 2023 Counselling"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab entre the required credentials like NEET UG Roll Number, NEET application number etc

Step 4: Now log in again with the NEET UG 2023 Roll number

Step 5: Fill the NEET UG 2023 Counselling Form and pay the counseling fee

Step 6: Complete the choice-filling process by selecting your desired colleges

Candidates must note that the choice-filling process will begin after 2-3 days of commencement of the NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration. Candidates are advised to select as many colleges as possible in the choice-filling process to increase their chances of getting admission to medical colleges.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: List Of Important Documets Required For Process

  1. NEET UG admit card, rank card
  2. Photograph of the candidate
  3. Signature of the candidate
  4. DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate)
  5. Qualification Certificate (12th Marksheet or Certificate)
  6. Category certificate (Other than general)
  7. Character certificate
  8. Medical Fitness certificate
  9. Identity proof(Aadhaar Card/Passport/Voter ID /Pan Card/Driving License/Ration Card)

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Number Of Rounds Of Counselling

There will be four rounds of counselling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round & Stray Vacancy Round. Out of these four rounds, three rounds will be conducted online by MCC i.e. Round 1, Round 2 and Mop-Up Round. The Stray Vacancy round will be conducted by the respective Deemed Universities for which a list of students in order of merit, equaling to ten times the number of vacant seats will be forwarded to the Deemed Universities for the Stray Vacancy round.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Mop-Up Round

Fresh Registration with payment of registration fee for Mop Up Round for the following candidates :Who registered in Round-2 & exited with Forfeiture of fees can register again with payment of fees. However, candidates who have already joined and taken admission in Round-2 of AIQ/Deemed/ Central Universities/AIIMS/JIPMER will not be eligible to participate in Mop Up Round. (Those who registered but were not allotted a seat in Round-1 & Round-2 need not register again).

  • Fresh choice filling of Mop Up Round
  • Publication of result of Mop Up Round on MCC website
  • Reporting at the Allotted Medical/ Dental College after Mop Up Round 
CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded