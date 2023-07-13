NEET UG 2023 Counselling: MCC To Start Registration This Week On mcc.nic.in, Check List Of Documents, Rounds Of Counselling & More

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the application process for the NEET UG 2023 Counselling soon. As per the latest media reports the MCC is expected to release the official schedule for NEET Counselling 2023 for MBBS, BDS and other paramedical courses on its official website - mcc.nic.in by the end of this week.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates

As per the latest reports, the MCC is expected to begin the NEET UG 2023 Counselling by the end of this week however an official confirmation and the schedule are still awaited.



The MCC/DGHS will be conducting Counseling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC(only Registration Part) &I.P University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML& ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85% Institutional Quota ) 100% AIIMS, 100% JIPMER and B.Sc. Nursing (only 08 Central Institutes).

Here's How To Apply For NEET UG 2023 Counselling

Candidates who have qualified the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 will be able to apply on the official website following the simple steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads"New Registration NEET UG 2023 Counselling"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab entre the required credentials like NEET UG Roll Number, NEET application number etc

Step 4: Now log in again with the NEET UG 2023 Roll number

Step 5: Fill the NEET UG 2023 Counselling Form and pay the counseling fee

Step 6: Complete the choice-filling process by selecting your desired colleges

Candidates must note that the choice-filling process will begin after 2-3 days of commencement of the NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration. Candidates are advised to select as many colleges as possible in the choice-filling process to increase their chances of getting admission to medical colleges.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: List Of Important Documets Required For Process

NEET UG admit card, rank card Photograph of the candidate Signature of the candidate DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate) Qualification Certificate (12th Marksheet or Certificate) Category certificate (Other than general) Character certificate Medical Fitness certificate Identity proof(Aadhaar Card/Passport/Voter ID /Pan Card/Driving License/Ration Card)

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Number Of Rounds Of Counselling

There will be four rounds of counselling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round & Stray Vacancy Round. Out of these four rounds, three rounds will be conducted online by MCC i.e. Round 1, Round 2 and Mop-Up Round. The Stray Vacancy round will be conducted by the respective Deemed Universities for which a list of students in order of merit, equaling to ten times the number of vacant seats will be forwarded to the Deemed Universities for the Stray Vacancy round.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Mop-Up Round

Fresh Registration with payment of registration fee for Mop Up Round for the following candidates :Who registered in Round-2 & exited with Forfeiture of fees can register again with payment of fees. However, candidates who have already joined and taken admission in Round-2 of AIQ/Deemed/ Central Universities/AIIMS/JIPMER will not be eligible to participate in Mop Up Round. (Those who registered but were not allotted a seat in Round-1 & Round-2 need not register again).