NEET UG 2023 Counselling To Begin Soon On mcc.nic.in, Check Latest Update

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon release the dates for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023. Candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2023 exam will be soon able to check the official schedule for NEET UG 2023 Counselling on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates

As per the latest reports, the MCC is expected to begin the NEET UG 2023 Counselling by the end of this week however an official confirmation and the schedule are still awaited.

Here's How To Apply For NEET UG 2023 Counselling

Once the MCC releases the NEET UG Counselling 2023 schedule and begins the process then candidates will be able to apply on the official website following the simple steps given below

Step 1: Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads"New Registration NEET UG 2023 Counselling"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab entre the required credentials like NEET UG Roll Number, NEET application number etc

Step 4: Now log in again with the NEET UG 2023 Roll number

Step 5: Fill the NEET UG 2023 Counselling Form and pay the counseling fee

Step 6: Complete the choice-filling process by selecting your desired colleges

Candidates must note that the choice-filling process will begin after 2-3 days of commencement of the NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration. Candidates are advised to select as many colleges as possible in the choice-filling process to increase their chances of getting admission to medical colleges.