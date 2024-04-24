Advertisement
NewsEducation
NEET UG EXAM CITY SLIP 2024

NEET UG Exam City Slip 2024 Released At neet.ntaonline.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

NEET UG 2024: According to the official NTA schedule, the exam will be administered in 13 languages by pen and paper on May 5, scroll down for more direct link and other details.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 01:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NEET UG Exam City Slip 2024 Released At neet.ntaonline.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

NEET Exam City Slip 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the test city slip for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test exam. The city slip for NEET 2024 is now available, and the exam is scheduled for May 5. Registered applicants can view and download the city slip and make travel plans appropriately. The exam city slip contains information about the city selected as the examination centre. According to the official NTA schedule, the exam will be administered in 13 languages by pen and paper on May 5.

This time, 23 lakh students have enrolled for the exam, with more than 10 lakh being male, more than 13 lakh being female, and 24 being classified as 'third gender'.

NEET UG Exam City Slip 2024: Here’s how to download 

  • Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in.
  • To download the NEET UG Advanced City Intimation Slip, click on the link, enter your credentials, and login.
  • Check and download a copy of the NEET-UG city slip.
  • Keep a hardcopy for future reference.

NEET UG 2024; direct link to download city slip here

The NEET (UG) - 2024 test pattern consists of four subjects. Each subject will have two sections. Section A will have 35 questions, while Section B will have 15 questions, with candidates having the option of attempting any 10 of them. As a result, the overall number of questions and time spent on them will remain constant.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of BJP's first victory in Lok Sabha elections
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mountain' of garbage in Delhi is giving competition to Qutub Minar
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking report on plastic
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bengal teacher recruitment scam?
DNA Video
DNA: What did the mother of Love Jihad case accused Fayaz tell?
DNA Video
DNA: Dangers of Using Counterfeit Airbags
DNA Video
DNA: Modi Wave vs Heatwave in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel fight alone against Muslim countries?
DNA Video
DNA: Is there plastic in your blood too?
DNA Video
DNA: Threat of nuclear war?