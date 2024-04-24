NEET UG Exam City Slip 2024 Released At neet.ntaonline.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

NEET Exam City Slip 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the test city slip for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test exam. The city slip for NEET 2024 is now available, and the exam is scheduled for May 5. Registered applicants can view and download the city slip and make travel plans appropriately. The exam city slip contains information about the city selected as the examination centre. According to the official NTA schedule, the exam will be administered in 13 languages by pen and paper on May 5.

This time, 23 lakh students have enrolled for the exam, with more than 10 lakh being male, more than 13 lakh being female, and 24 being classified as 'third gender'.

NEET UG Exam City Slip 2024: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in.

To download the NEET UG Advanced City Intimation Slip, click on the link, enter your credentials, and login.

Check and download a copy of the NEET-UG city slip.

Keep a hardcopy for future reference.

NEET UG 2024; direct link to download city slip here

The NEET (UG) - 2024 test pattern consists of four subjects. Each subject will have two sections. Section A will have 35 questions, while Section B will have 15 questions, with candidates having the option of attempting any 10 of them. As a result, the overall number of questions and time spent on them will remain constant.