REET Registration 2024 Begins Today At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

REET Registration 2024: The application window is open from December 16, 2024, to January 15, 2025. The exam is scheduled for February 27, 2025, and admit cards will be available from February 19, 2025, scroll down for more details.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2024, 10:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
REET Registration 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) began the REET 2024 registration process on December 16, 2024. Candidates interested in applying for the Rajasthan Eligibility cum Entrance Test can access the direct link on RBSE's official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The application deadline is January 15, 2025. The REET 2024 exam is scheduled for February 27, 2025, and will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and the second shift from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM. The question paper will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions, each worth 1 mark. There is no negative marking in the exam. Candidates are advised to arrive at the exam center at least 2 hours before the exam begins.

The admit card will be available for download on the official website starting at 4 PM on February 19, 2025. Additionally, information about the admit card may also be shared via email or SMS, depending on available resources. 

REET Registration 2024: Steps to apply here

  • Go to the official RBSE website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on the REET 2025 registration link on the homepage.
  • A new page will appear where candidates must complete the online registration.
  • After registering, log in to your account.
  • Fill out the application form and pay the application fee.
  • Finally, click on the submit button and download the confirmation page.

REET Registration 2024; direct link to download official notice here

The exam is conducted in two levels (Level 1 and Level 2) to evaluate subject knowledge and teaching aptitude. Qualified candidates will undergo verification of original educational certificates and other required documents.

REET is a state-level teacher eligibility test conducted annually to evaluate candidates' eligibility for teaching in Rajasthan government schools. The test has two levels:

Level 1: For candidates aiming to teach Classes 1 to 5

Level 2: For candidates aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8

Candidates applying for Level 1 or Level 2 will need to pay an application fee of ₹550/- each. Those opting to appear for both Level 1 and Level 2 must pay an application fee of ₹750/-.

