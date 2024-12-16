RRB Technician Grade 1,3 Admit Card 2024 Released At rrbapply.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

RRB Technician Admit Card 2024: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the admit cards for RRB Technician Grade I and III. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website. It is essential to bring the hall ticket to the examination hall for entry. The dates for the CEN 02/2024 Technician (Grade I, III) examination have been revised. The written test will now take place on December 19, 20, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2024. The RRB Technician 2024 city intimation slip for Grade I was released on December 10, and the city intimation slip for Grade III was released on December 13, 2024. Links for both posts are available on the official RRB websites.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 9,144 Technician positions, with 1,092 vacancies for Technician Grade I (Signal) and 8,052 vacancies for Technician Grade III. The registration process began on March 9 and ended on April 8, 2024.

RRB Technician Admit Card 2024: Eligibility

Bachelor's degree in Science (Physics, Electronics, Computer Science, Information Technology, Instrumentation),

BSc with any combination of Physics, Electronics, Computer Science, IT, or Instrumentation.

BE/BTech/3-year Engineering Polytechnic Diploma in the aforementioned fields.

RRB Technician Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official RRB website.

Click on the RRB Technician Admit Card 2024 link on the homepage.

A new page will open where candidates need to enter their login details.

Click submit, and your admit card will appear.

Review the admit card and download it.

Make sure to keep a hard copy for future reference.

The exam will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions, each worth 1 mark. For every incorrect answer, one-third of the marks will be deducted. To qualify for the exam, candidates must score at least 40 percent for UR, 30 percent for OBC, 30 percent for SC, and 25 percent for ST.