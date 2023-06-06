topStoriesenglish2618458
NewsEducation
KARNATAKA SSLC RESULT 2023

sslc.karnataka.gov.in, Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: KSEAB Class 10th Revaluation Result Released At sslc.karnataka.gov.in- Direct Link To Download Scorecard Here

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 for revaluation, totaling has been released on the official website kseeb.karnataka.gov.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 08:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

sslc.karnataka.gov.in, Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: KSEAB Class 10th Revaluation Result Released At sslc.karnataka.gov.in- Direct Link To Download Scorecard Here

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: The class 10 retotaling and revaluation results for the Karnataka SSLC have been released by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board or KSEAB. The outcome was made public today, June 6, 2023. On the official website, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, all students who enrolled for the revaluation can view the results. According to the report, 7,00,619 of the 8,35,102 students who took the SSLC exams this year succeeded. The pass percentage for this year is 83.89 percent.

On May 8, 2023, the Board issued the Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 results. Students who were dissatisfied with the Class 10 SSLC results from the Karnataka board in 2023 had the option of requesting scanned copies and revaluation marks.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: Steps to download scorecard here

1. Visit the official website - sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the result link.

3. In the next step, candidates should enter registration number and date of birth.

4. Post submitting the required details, result will open up on screen.

5. Go through the same and download it.

6. Take its printout for future reference

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023; direct link to check scores here

More than 1,000 students top between 90% and 100% this year. Over 1 lakh students received grades of A or B with 80% to 89 percent of the marks. For information about mark sheets, candidates can get in touch with their schools.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile