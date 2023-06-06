Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: The class 10 retotaling and revaluation results for the Karnataka SSLC have been released by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board or KSEAB. The outcome was made public today, June 6, 2023. On the official website, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, all students who enrolled for the revaluation can view the results. According to the report, 7,00,619 of the 8,35,102 students who took the SSLC exams this year succeeded. The pass percentage for this year is 83.89 percent.

On May 8, 2023, the Board issued the Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 results. Students who were dissatisfied with the Class 10 SSLC results from the Karnataka board in 2023 had the option of requesting scanned copies and revaluation marks.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: Steps to download scorecard here

1. Visit the official website - sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the result link.

3. In the next step, candidates should enter registration number and date of birth.

4. Post submitting the required details, result will open up on screen.

5. Go through the same and download it.

6. Take its printout for future reference

More than 1,000 students top between 90% and 100% this year. Over 1 lakh students received grades of A or B with 80% to 89 percent of the marks. For information about mark sheets, candidates can get in touch with their schools.