TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 To Be Released Tomorrow At dge.tn.gov.in- Check Official Notice Here

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, will release the TN SSLC Results 2023 for the retotal test tomorrow. Candidates who took the supplementary tests again will be able to verify and download their updated results via the official website, dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates will need to submit their exam number and date of birth to gain access.

The Class 10th retotal results and the tentative scorecard will be made available by DGE TN on August 18. The official notice does not specify a time but states that it will be released in the afternoon. Candidates are recommended to keep their admit card handy until the results are released.

TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official site of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in

2. Click on 'SSLC JUNE/JULY 2023 RETOTAL RESULTS' link available on the displayed web page

3. Enter the asked details like your exam number and date of birth

4. Submit details and access the portal

5. Now, check and download your provisional mark certificates

6. Take a print out for the future references

"Candidates who have applied for re-selection of the June July 2023 Class 10th supplementary examination result will be published on the website www.dge.tn.gov.in on 18.08.2023 (Friday) afternoon," the official notice reads.