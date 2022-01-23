UGC NET Answer Key 2021 released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, raise objections till January 24

New Delhi: UGC NET Answer Key 2021 has been released by National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can check the answer key on the official NTA UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA has released the provisional answer key of UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 Phase 1, 2 and 3 examination. Candidates can also access question papers and marked responses along with provisional answer keys.

Candidates can raise their objection(s) against the answer key till 9 pm January 24, 2022. As per the official notification, "Candidates are required to pay a processing fee of Rs 1,000 per challenged answer. The challenges made by the candidates, along with the documents uploaded to support, will be verified by a panel of subject expert/s. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly and the processing fee paid for the challenge will be refunded.”

How to download UGC NET Answer Key 2021

1. Visit the official UGC NET website on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on UGC NET Answer Key 2021 link available.

3. Enter login details and submit.

4. Your answer key will appear on the screen.

5. Download the answer key.

6. Take a printout for future reference.

Live TV