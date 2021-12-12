हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UGC NET 2021

UGC NET 2021 Phase II exam dates announced, direct link to complete schedule here

UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Examination Phase II will be held between December 24 to 30, 2021.

UGC NET 2021 Phase II exam dates announced, direct link to complete schedule here
Representational image

New Delhi: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam dates of UGC NET 2021 for Phase I and Phase II. The Phase I of UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 examination has been rescheduled, exam schedule has been released for Phase II. 

Candidates can check the exam schedule on the official NTA website at nta.ac.in. UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Examination Phase II will be held between December 24 and  December 30, 2021.

According to the official NTA notification, “The Date wise, Subject wise and Shift wise Schedule of Phase II for the remaining 7 subjects (Bengali, Kannada, Home Science, Hindi, Geography, Sociology and Sanskrit) and the Rescheduled papers (due to cyclone Jawad) of Phase I (Social Work, Odia, Telugu and Labour Welfare/Personnel Management /Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management) will be conducted on 24, 26, 27, 29 and 30 December in CBT mode.”

Direct link to the full exam schedule

Notably, the UGC NET exam will be conducted in two shifts – the first shift will be held between 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm. 

UGC NET 2021UGC NETNational Testing AgencyUGC NET 2021 Phase II datesUGC NET 2021 Phase II exam datesUGC NET 2021 exam phase II
