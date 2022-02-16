UGC-NET December 2020, June 2021 results to be declared in a day or two

New Delhi: The University Grant Commission (UGC) informed on Wednesday (February 16) that the results for National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 and June 2021 exams will be declared in a day or two.

The December-2020 UGC-NET exam was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Following the delay, the UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 Cycles were conducted together by the National Testing Agency (NTA) between November 20, 2021, and January 5, 2022.

The official statement by UGC read, “The processing of results is underway. The Chairman, UGC, Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar said that UGC is working closely with NTA and all efforts are being made to declare the UGC-NET results in a day or two.”

UGC says the results for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 exams will be declared in a day or two pic.twitter.com/DKYh0SI0VB — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022

UGC-NET was held in 81 subjects at 837 centres across 239 cities in India. Over 12 lakh candidates had registered for UGC-NET exam, which was conducted in three phases.

The first phase of UGC-NET was conducted from November 20, 2021 to December 5, 2021, the next from December 23 to December 27, 2021 and the last phase was from January 4 to 5, 2022.

Notably, once the results are declared, candidates can visit the official UGC website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

