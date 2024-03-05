UPPSC APS Result 2023-24 Declared At uppsc.up.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UPPSC APS Result 2023-24: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the Additional Private Secretary (APS) results 2024. Candidates who took the UPPSC APS written exam 2023 can access and obtain the admit card from the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. A total of 5,889 individuals advanced to the next stage. The UPPSC has notified 331 openings for the APS position. The UPSC APS recruitment exam 2023 took place on January 7, 2024. The UPPSC APS selection procedure consists of a written test, Hindi shorthand and typewriting, and a computer practical exam.

The UPPSC APS 2023 paper was divided into three sections: general knowledge, Hindi language, and computing. The UPPSC APS 2023 exam consisted of 150 questions, with 50 in each part. The exam lasted 3 hours. Candidates get one mark for each correct answer, with no negative marking for incorrect answers.

UPPSC APS Result 2023-24: Steps to download here

Visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Scroll down to view the recruitment dashboard.

Click the link labelled "Download Results for UPPSC Additional Private Secretary Exam".

The UPPSC APS results PDF will appear on your screen.

Download and print for future use.

The following level is a shorthand test, which requires candidates to dictate at an 80-word-per-minute rate for 5 minutes then transcribe for 60 minutes. Candidates for the typewriting test must be able to type 25 words per minute in 5 minutes.