UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer Key To Be OUT Soon At upsssc.gov.in- Check Date And Other Details Here

UPSSSC PET 2023: The UPSSSC PET Answer Key will be released soon by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. Candidates who took the Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test can access the answer key on the UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in. The written exam was held on October 28 and 29, 2023, at several exam centres throughout the state. The objection window will appear once the answer key has been revealed. Candidates can object to the answer key by paying a processing fee. These objections will be considered when generating the final/revised answer key. UPSSSC PET results will be announced following the release of the final answer key.

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023 download' It will redirect you to a new window where you need to choose the date of exam when you appeared for UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023 will appear on the screen Download UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023 and save it for future reference

UPSSSC PET 2023: Marking Scheme

A total of 100 questions are asked all of which consists of objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Each correct answer carries 1 mark and Each wrong answer results in a negative marking of 1/4 marks.

UPSSSC PET 2023: Exam Details

UPSSSC PET 2023 exam was held on October 28 and 29. The examination occurred at multiple centers spanning 35 cities during both morning and afternoon sessions. On the initial day of UPSSSC PET 2023, 38% of examinees did not complete the exam. The total number of candidates scheduled for both shifts was 1,003,768, but only 623,732 candidates actually took part in the examination. All participants will be eagerly anticipating the release of the official answer key, which will be made available on the official website shortly.