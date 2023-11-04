trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2684031
UPSSSC PET 2023

UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer Key To Be RELEASED Soon At upsssc.gov.in- Check Latest Update Here

UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key will be out shortly, scroll down for the steps to download it. The exam was conducted on October 28 and 29.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
UPSSSC PET 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will soon release the answer keys for Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023. The candidates can download UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer Key from the official website of UPSSSC, upssc.gov.in. According to reports the Answer Key will be out on 06 November, however official date is yet to be out.  Once it is out, the candidates can download UPSSSC PET 2023 answer keys from the official website, upssc.gov.in. After the release of the answer keys, the candidates will be able to raise objections against the UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer Key within the stipulated timeline. 

UPSSSC PET 2023: Steps To Download Answer Key

- Visit the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023 download'
- It will redirect you to a new window where you need to choose the date of exam when you appeared for
- UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023 will appear on the screen
- Download UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023 and save it for future reference

UPSSSC PET 2023: Exam Pattern

The PET test consists of 100 multiple-choice questions. It’s important to note that negative marking is applicable in the examination. The syllabus for the test covers topics like General Science, Social Science, Geography, the Indian Constitution, the Indian Economy, and the History of India.

UPSSSC PET 2023: Exam Details

UPSSSC PET 2023 exam was held on October 28 and 29. The examination occurred at multiple centers spanning 35 cities during both morning and afternoon sessions. On the initial day of UPSSSC PET 2023, 38% of examinees did not complete the exam. The total number of candidates scheduled for both shifts was 1,003,768, but only 623,732 candidates actually took part in the examination. All participants will be eagerly anticipating the release of the official answer key, which will be made available on the official website shortly.

