2023 BMW i7 electric sedan launched in India at Rs 1.95 crore: Design, features, range and more

BMW i7 electric sedan has made its way to the Indian shores with an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 1.90 crore. Quintessentially, it is the all-electric version of the 7 Series sedan, and it will be sold in just one trim - xDrive 60. The BMW i7 comes to India via the CBU route to give the likes of the Porsche Taycan, and Mercedes-Benz EQS a tough competition. However, this one does look much like a conventional car with a three-box silhouette. Based on the ICE model, the i7’s styling is very much identical to the 7 Series itself with blue accents being the key distinction.

Besides, it also gets different alloy wheels that are designed to be more aerodynamic, and an ‘i’ badge sits on the front grille. The nose certainly will invite mixed reactions for its vertically-split headlamp architecture and humongous kidney grill. Step towards the sides, and it gets iX-like door handles. The rear end is every-bit like the 7 Series, except for the badges. Talking of dimensions, the BMW i7 is 5,391 mm long, 1,950 mm wide, and 1,544 mm tall.

On the inside, things are fancy and fair. It uses a curved display for the infotainment unit and instrument cluster, which measure 14.9 inches and 12.3 inches, respectively. The system is powered by the iDrive 8 OS of the BMW. The party trick here is the theatre mode, which drops down a 31.3-inch 8k display in a cinema-style fashion. The screen folds down from the roof, and it is powered by built-in Amazon Fire TV. Hence, it is easy to stream content on the display.

The Powertrain on the 2023 BMW i7 is a powerful one. The India-spec BMW i7 gets dual motors, generating a combined peak power output of 544 hp and 745 Nm of max torque. Resultantly, it can do a top whack of 239 kmph, while the 100 kmph mark shows up in only 4.7 seconds, from a standstill. The battery pack used here is a 101.7 kWh lithium-ion unit that offers a range of 591 to 625 km on a full charge (WLTP cycle).