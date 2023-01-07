topStoriesenglish
BMW 7 Series launched in India priced at Rs 1.70 crore; Check design, features

BMW has launched the BMW 7 Series in India with starting price of Rs 1.70 crore (ex-showroom) and two powertrain options along with a 31.1-inch, 8K 'cinema' screen for rear passengers.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 02:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

BMW is on a "launch spree," and going with the same, the German automaker has launched the BMW 7 Series in India with a price of Rs 1.70 crore (ex-showroom). The car features the new design language of the brand, and that started with the X7 facelift. Furthermore, BMW' CLAR underpins the car making it a completely new entity for the Indian market. It is noteworthy that the car comes in a market with major competition from the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi A8 L, and Lexus LS500h.

BMW 7 Series front end showcases the big kidney-shaped grills with split LED lamps on either side of it. Moreover, the car features a sleek body design very similar to its electric counterpart. To complement this design, it gets flush door handles with an internal touchpad. All of it sits on 19-inch wheels with an option of 22-inch wheels.

Also read: 2023 BMW i7 electric sedan launched in India at Rs 1.95 crore: Design, features, range and more

The interior of the luxury sedan has very similar exquisite details. The cabin of the sedan gets a curved infotainment screen. It consists of a 12.3-inch instrument cluster with a 14.9 inch touchscreen loaded with iDrive 8 software. Taking things to the next level rear end of the cabin gets a roof-mounted 31.3-inch, 8K 'cinema' screen. In addition, 5.5-inch screens have also been used on the rear door pads of the sedan.

In India, the Bavarian giant only has one engine for the BMW 7 Series in the form of a 3.0-liter, inline-six-cylinder petrol engine with 380 horsepower (740i). With the addition of mild hybrid technology, this engine is now mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, the 7 Series comes equipped with electronically adjustable dampers and adaptive air suspension.

