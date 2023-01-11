Auto Expo 2023: Tata Harrier EV unveiled in India; Check features, design and more

Tata Harrier EV has been unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023. This is the second electric SUV from the Indian automaker after the Tata Nexon EV. Until now, Tata Harrier has been only sold with an ICE powertrain. Furthermore, moving ahead with the transition, the brand is also planning on launching the electric version of Punch, Altroz, and Safari. At the event, the automaker also confirmed the launch of commercial electric vehicles in India.

Tata Harrier EV retains the design details of its ICE cousins and has a similar high stance expected of an SUV. Furthermore, it features LED DRLs with a smooth grill replacing the traditional grill. The pentagonal housing for the headlamps remains the same, just like the Tata Nexon EV, with an EV label on the side of the electric SUV.

