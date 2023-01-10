LIVE Updates | Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, India: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door, Baleno Cross, Hyundai Ioniq 5 to break cover tomorrow
LIVE Updates | Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, India: With the motor show all set to start with unveilings and launches of various cars and motorcycles, here’s all to keep you updated.
LIVE Updates | Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, India: Happening at the India Expo Mart in Knowledge Park, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the Auto Expo 2023 is set to bring in a host of new cars, motorcycles, and scooters to the Indian market. Major car brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, MG, Kia, BYD, Toyota, Lexus, Nissan, and Tata Motors are participating in the Auto Expo this year. However, some key players like BMW, Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Mercedes-Benz and more have decided to keep a distance from the show. Similarly, no major two-wheeler brand is participating in the Auto Expo this year.
2023 Auto Expo: Cars expected to be unveiled/launched
Major anticipation revolves around select models, namely the 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door, Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross, Tata Punch EV, Tata Avinya Concept, Tata Curvv Concept, MG Air EV, BYD Seal EV, 2023 Kia Carnival, Kia EV9 Concept, Hyundai Ioniq, Hyundai Nexo, 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and more. In fact, it is highly likely that models like Tata Harrier and Safari facelift, 2023 Hyundai Verna, Hyundai Creta facelift, Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport, Honda City facelift, Honda mid-size SUV and more will make their public appearance at the 2023 Auto Expo.
2023 Auto Expo: 2-Wheelers expected to be unveiled/launched
As for motorcycles and scooters, only electric powertrain-equipped models will be taking the limelight. Big brands like Bajaj, TVS, Suzuki, Yamaha, Royal Enfield, Triumph, Harley Davidson, Hero MotoCorp and more will be absent from the 2023 Auto Expo. Talking of electric two-wheeler brands, Greaves Cotton, Tork Motors, Benelli Keeway, MotoVolt, and Ultraviolette Automotive will be present.
LIVE Updates | Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, India: Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series
Toyota Land Cruiser Series 300 will be launched in the country. The SUV will be showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, and it will be the flagship offering of the brand. The full-size SUV is already being privately imported in the country, but with the launch, buyers will be able to buy it from the manufacturer itself.
LIVE Updates | Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, India: Tata Safari & Harrier EV
Tata Motors is on a roll with its potent electric powertrain technology christened Ziptron. The company is now plonking this tech on its bug bulls, namely Harrier and Safari. The brand has released teasers of the Tata Safari EV and Tata Harrier EV. Voila! They will break covers at the 2023 Auto Expo.
LIVE Updates | Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, India: Tata Avinya
Another concept from the stable of Tata Motors at the 2023 Auto Expo will be the Avinya. The born electric Tata Avinya boasts a low-slung stance with suicide doors. Well, it shouts everything about minimalism in terms of design. Also, this is the first time that the Tata Avinya Concept is making its public concept.
LIVE Updates | Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, India: MG Air EV
The demand for electric vehicles is slowly rising. The big hurdle in this space is the availability of mass market products that cost as much as an entry-level ICE car. Well, it seems like MG has the answer to this question in the form of the Air EV. The upcoming MG Air EV is said to be shedding veils at the 2023 Auto Expo. It will be the most-affordable electric car in the country and will have a claimed range of around 150 km on a full charge.
LIVE Updates | Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, India: Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross
Considering the high craze for SUVs, Maruti Suzuki has decided to give the much-loved Baleno some SUV credentials. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross is reported to be unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo. It will use the same body shell as the Baleno Cross in all likelihood. However, it will boast increased ground clearance and SUV-exclusive design elements, like black cladding, roof rails and more.
LIVE Updates | Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, India: Hyundai Ioniq 5
Developed as an EV ground-up, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is all set to launch in the Indian market, and its introduction is expected to be exercised at the 2023 Auto Expo. The South Korean brand’s second electric car for the Indian market is based on the same architecture as the Kia EV6. Bookings for the Hyundai Ioniq 5 are already open, and its prices will be announced soon. Interestingly, the Ioniq 5 gets a driving range of up to 481 kilometres on a full charge.
LIVE Updates | Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, India: Tata Curvv Concept
Another interesting car that will make its first-ever public appearance is the Tata Curvv Concept. Unveiled last year, the Curvv can be powered by both ICE and electric powertrain options. In fact, both petrol and diesel engines can be used on this platform. The Curvv looks scintillating with a coupe-like roofline, and in the production-form, it could undoubtedly be the most-handsome Tata on showroom floors.
LIVE Updates | Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, India: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door
The most anticipated product from the country’s largest automaker is the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door. This is the first time that the Jimny will be unveiled with 5 doors, as the car has been on sale in a 3-door format since inception. Keep following the space for interesting updates on everything Auto Expo!
LIVE Updates | Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, India: SWITCH Mobility
Talking of electric commercial vehicles, SWITCH Mobility Ltd, the next-generation carbon-neutral electric bus and light commercial vehicle company, has confirmed to be present at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. It will showcase its market-leading products and technologies for the global as well as Indian market. This is the first time, the company is participating in the Auto Expo.
LIVE Updates | Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, India: Top 5 Car Launches
We have compiled a list of the top 5 most anticipated new models to be launched, and debut in India at the Auto Expo 2023 from various major brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and others.
LIVE Updates | Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, India: Ticket Prices
Yes, you will need to purchase a ticket for your entry at the 2023 Auto Expo, which can be bought either offline at the venue or online, by visiting bookmyshow.com. Prices for the tickets start from Rs 350 for weekdays, while for the weekends, the price is set at Rs 475. In addition, there will be business hours as well, and the ticket price for the same is fixed at Rs 750.
LIVE Updates | Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, India: Dates and Timings
The Auto Expo 2023 is open for the general public to attend from January 13 onwards till January 18. However, the first day i.e. January 13th, is reserved for visitors with business tickets. On January 13, visiting hours for the motor show remains from 11 AM to 7 PM. For January 14 and 15, timings are 11 AM to 9 PM, followed by 11 AM to 7 PM for 16 and 17 January. Moreover, for the last day of the show, visiting hours are 11 AM to 6 PM.
LIVE Updates | Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, India: Venue
The Auto Expo will be held at the India Expo, situated in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, as was the case with the last expo. The premises is situated on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway.
LIVE Updates | Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, India: Parking & Traffic Arrangements
Folks coming from Noida and Ghaziabad via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will enter through the Galgotia cut towards the India Expo Mart and can park their vehicles in the parking managed by the Expo Mart in the ground. Also, the same route is applicable for those travelling via the NH 24 from Surajpur, Bisrakh, and Kisan Chowk. Similarly, travellers using Yamuna Expressway and Eastern Peripheral road will have to use this same course.
Note: Vehicles parked on the roadside will be towed away and heavy vehicles aren’t allowed on the route.
