Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates 100 new AC CNG low-floor buses in capital

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has inaugurated 100 new AC CNG low-floor buses in the capital of India. The state-of-the-art buses are equipped with facilities like CCTV, panic button, GPS and more. In November, the Delhi cabinet had approved the induction of 190 low-floor CNG buses under its cluster scheme. With this, the total number of cluster buses will reach 3,383 and the total bus fleet in Delhi will reach an all-time high of 7,140.

Also read: Tesla's entry in India further delayed, facing "a lot of challenges" tweets Musk

"ArvindKejriwal will launch 100 AC CNG buses equipped with state-of-the-art facilities like CCTV, panic button, GPS etc from Rajghat depot," Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted yesterday ahead of the inauguration. "Delhi Govt is working 24x7 to provide a robust Public Transport System for the National Capital!" mentioned AAP's Twitter account.

These new low-floor CNG AC buses will be fully compliant with BS-VI emission standards. New buses will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities like a real-time passenger information system, CCTVs, panic buttons and GPS, among others, besides being differently-abled friendly, the Delhi government had said in a statement.

State-of-the-art 100 AC CNG low-floor buses flagged off by CM @ArvindKejriwal Delhi Govt is working 24x7 to provide a robust Public Transport System for the National Capital! pic.twitter.com/ALzszGHR5L — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 14, 2022

Delhi govt earlier received their first prototype of electric bus made by JBM Auto wearing DTC livery. Interestingly, JBM Auto is the maker of these AC CNG low floor buses as well.

The Cabinet had also said that 300 electric buses will also be inducted into the DTC fleet by the start of 2022 and a total of approx 3,500 new electric buses are also getting added to the DTC and cluster fleet.

With inputs from PTI

#mute