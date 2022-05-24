Around 80 devotees were stuck mid-air in seven ropeway cable car trolleys for around 40 minutes in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district due to bad weather conditions on May 23. The devotees were visiting Maa Sharda Devi Temple on Maihar hill when the ropeway cable cars stopped working and started swinging mid-air due to bad weather. A video went viral across social media platforms where people can be seen stranded mid air swaing their way through the rough weather conditions. “#Maihar ropeway halted due to a storm in…around 80 people stranded in 28 trolleys,” read the tweet.

Weather department gave several warnings of strong winds and bad weather conditions. However, still ropeway management continued the services. A similar incident took place in Jharkhand last year where three people lost their lives while several were injured in the Deoghar ropeway incident. IANS reported that following the Deoghar ropeway mishap, the government asked all states to take the necessary safety audit for all ropeway projects to ensure safety and maintenance as per Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

"The state government must engage an experienced and qualified firm or organisation for carrying out safety audits of each ropeway project," Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla in an official communication said.

Live TV

#mute