Iconic Kinetic Luna To Make A Comeback As An Electric Moped, CEO Confirms

Kinetic Luna is remembered in India as one of the earliest two-wheelers in India. The compact-sized vehicle with an affordable price range commanded the consumers' attention for a long time. 50 years in the future, the vehicle seized exit due to stricter emission norms, changing safety regulations, and a combination of other factors. However, the iconic vehicle is set to make a comeback in the Indian market as "e Luna" or Luna with an electric powertrain. Kinetic Green CEO hinted at the re-birth of the vehicle as an EV in one of her tweets.

Kinetic Gree CEO Sulajja Firodia Motwani tweeted a picture and a video of the Luna, hinting towards the future launch of the vehicle. Calling it "a blast from the past!!" she mentioned that the vehicle, originally built by Arun Firodia, is in the works. She also called the vehicle "e Luna" in her tweet. It is to be noted that Kinetic Green is the sister company of Kinetic Engineering and sells electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India.

Also read: Exclusive: Lithium Reserves Found In India And Its Impact On Indian EV Makers

Kinetic Green currently sells two-wheelers like Zing HSS, Zing, Zoom, and Flex. In addition, the company also caters to consumers of three-wheeler electric vehicles with models like Safar Smart and Super DX. Similarly, they have models like Safar Jumbo and Safar Shakti for the cargo space.

Reports suggest that the company is already working on the design of Luna Moped's electric version. However, the information on the details of the vehicle, like range, battery pack, and pricing, is not known yet. Expectations are that the new electric vehicle will have a range of around 50-60 km.

When Luna Moped was first launched, it had a price of Rs 2,000. Considering this, chances are that Kinetic Green will offer a similar competitive price range for the new electric version of the two-wheeler. Furthermore, if the same pattern is followed, the EV might even become one of the most affordable electric two-wheelers in India.