Exclusive: Lithium Reserves Found In India And Its Impact On Indian EV Makers

Lithium, often referred to as the backbone of India's electric vehicle (EV) dreams, holds immense potential as a fuel source for the nation's sustainable future. In the pursuit of a greener and more sustainable future, electric vehicles have emerged as a pivotal solution to combat environmental challenges such as air pollution and climate change. However, the success of EVs relies heavily on the availability of efficient and high-capacity energy storage systems. This is where lithium, the lightest metal on Earth, comes into play. By harnessing the potential of lithium, India can reduce its dependence on fossil fuels, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and make significant strides towards achieving its sustainability goals.

With the right infrastructure and support, the nation can establish a robust lithium supply chain, ensuring a steady and reliable source of energy for the growing EV and electronics sectors. Moreover, the development of a vibrant lithium industry within India would not only boost its economic growth but also create employment opportunities and promote technological advancements. It would encourage research and innovation in battery technology, leading to further improvements in energy storage and the overall performance of electric vehicles.

However, the current supply chain is heavily dominated by China, which controls over majority of the world's lithium supplies. India's reliance on China for this critical resource has been a cause of concern, considering the heightened tensions between the two countries. But recent news of lithium reserves discovered in India brings hope for reduced dependence and significant developments in the Indian manufacturing sector.

With the increasing demand for electronic devices and the shift towards electric vehicles, lithium has become equivalent to gold in terms of its importance. The country that controls lithium production and supply plays a crucial role not only in the development of these industries but also in the geopolitical landscape. Recognizing the need for self-sufficiency, the Indian government has taken several steps towards achieving "atma nirbharta" or self-reliance.

Significant progress has been made, but the road ahead is long. Despite efforts to reduce dependence on China, there is a risk of a missing puzzle piece, i.e., lithium, which remains a vital component. Discovery of viable lithium reserves within the country could be a game-changer. The recent news of the discovery of potential lithium deposits marks the beginning of an exciting journey.

However, it is important to note that the actual quantity, quality, and economic viability of these reserves will be determined through further exploration and evaluation. Historically, the success rate of estimating reserves has been relatively low, often less than 25%. Extensive exploration efforts are still required.

This discovery of significant lithium reserves in India holds the promise of reducing reliance on China and driving down costs. Achieving economies of scale will play a vital role in making EVs and electronic devices more affordable for Indian consumers. As the nation progresses in mining techniques and technology transfer, the establishment of mega factories will become possible, further bolstering the manufacturing sector.

The significance of this discovery extends beyond reducing dependence on China. It presents an opportunity for India to develop its manufacturing prowess in various sectors, including electronics. While companies like Apple have established manufacturing bases in India, they still heavily rely on China for supplies. The availability of lithium reserves within the country will attract more tech giants and manufacturers, opening new avenues for local production.

India now stands at the cusp of a transformative phase in the EV and electronics race. The development of the necessary technology, mining methods, and associated infrastructure will undoubtedly be a time-consuming process. However, once achieved, India's leap forward will be significant. It is crucial for the nation to capitalize on this opportunity, attracting investments, and establishing a robust and self-sustaining lithium supply chain.

With proper investments, technology transfer, and infrastructure development, India can emerge as a major player, fuelling its EV dreams and establishing itself as a manufacturing powerhouse. The opportunity is vast, and it remains to be seen how India will capitalize on it to shape its future.

This article is authored by Mayank Jain, Director - Crayon Motors. All views are personal.