Jitendra electric scooters catch fire inside truck, what’s the latest update?

On 9 April, a container carrying electric scooters of Jitendra EV caught fire near the company's factory gate in Nashik, Maharashtra. Back then, an investigation was announced by the manufacturer to further look into the incident. As per the latest update, the company is conducting investigations to look into the cause. It is to be noted that the fire-damaged 20 electric scooters out of 40 on the container.

A spokesperson of Jitendra New EV Tech said in a statement, "We are investigating the root cause, and we will come up with the findings in the coming days,". Stating that smoke was noticed coming from the container's upper deck, the spokesperson said, "Our team immediately swung into action and brought the situation under control".

According to reports, around 20 electric scooters of the company were damaged in the fire. Jitendra New EV Tech has been selling EVs since 2016. Recently there have been incidents of electric scooters of various manufacturers, including Ola Electric and Okinawa, catching fire in different parts of the country, raising questions over the safety of such vehicles.

The cause of the fire in electric scooters has not been determined yet. However, taking notice of such incidents, the government did ask the automakers to investigate the cause of such occurrences.

