Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 luxury EV's FIRST unit delivered in India, priced at Rs 1.55 crore

Mercedes-Benz recently launched EQS 580 4MATIC in India and has now delivered the first unit to a couple in Gujarat. The delivery of the luxury electric vehicle worth Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom) was done to a doctor couple based on multiple reports. The car was launched in India by the German automaker in the presence of Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari. Moreover, the car is also the first luxury electric vehicle to be assembled in the manufacturer's plant in Chakan near Pune. Besides, it also claims to be the car with the ARAI-certified longest range of 857 km per charge.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580: Range

The long-range of 857 km can be credited to its large battery pack of 107.8 kWh, which produces 385 kW of power and 885 Nm of torque. With a fast charger and a 200 kWh Ultra-quick DC charger, it can be fully charged with a range of up to 300 km in just 15 minutes. These power stats result in taking the car from 0-100 in just 4.1 seconds. Adding to its capacities the luxury electric vehicle gets an aerodynamic design with a drag coefficient of under 0.20.

Also read: Ola Electric car teased again, reveals NEW interior and exterior details: Watch

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580: Features

A premium Burmester music system, massaging seats, and ambient lighting are just a few of the additional features included with the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580. The 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen is only one of the many amenities that the luxury electric vehicle boasts. It essentially combines three panels and is now the largest in-car screen in the world.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 will take centre stage as the giant automaker's most luxurious and longest-range EV. The AMG EQS 53, on the other hand, may have established itself as the most powerful and expensive Mercedes-Benz India EV, but its more understated twin may legitimately contend with rival flagships like the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT.