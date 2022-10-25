Ola Electric car teased again, reveals NEW interior and exterior details: Watch

Ola Electric, an Indian EV maker, released a teaser for its first upcoming electric vehicle, on the occasion of Diwali. This teaser stands out from the others since it provides a look inside the impending electric car. The new teaser has been timed right after the company launched its latest electric scooter on 22 October. However, the car is still a long way from being seen in the market as the company plans to launch the EV around December 2024. Before that, we can expect glimpses of the upcoming vehicle through teasers like these.

The teaser shows the minimalist design of the dashboard. Furthermore, it also shows the rectangular steering wheel of the car. The steering also has backlit controls on its spokes with an octagonal centre that has the Ola logo on it. It also features a free-standing digital instrument cluster showing a speedometer readout. Moreover, the electric car also gets an infotainment screen in the middle of the dashboard.

Cool blue interior ambient lighting can be seen behind the steering wheel. At the very top, there is a thin bank of AC vents that might be followed by a thin strip of ambient lighting. There aren't any other switches or controls visible on the dashboard, which may indicate that all controls are built into the touchscreen.

This one’s going to be a dream on 4 wheels! We know you’re as excited for it as we are. Give us #EndICEage in the comments! pic.twitter.com/g1kgk9ONrt October 23, 2022

Later on in the teaser, it is easy to note that the design of the front fascia is different than what we have seen earlier. The teaser shows a similar smooth minimalist design, smoothened air intakes, a lower bumper, and an LED light bar running across the front bumper. Furthermore, the design of the headlamps seems to be different from horizontal stacks of LED.

The pricing details of the Ola Electric car are not out yet. However, it is expected that the car will be targeting the budget segment. Chances are it will have a 70-80kWh battery with an expected range of over 500km. These stats are necessary for the car to compete against rivals like Hyundai Kona EV, Mahindra XUV400, and Tata Nexon EV Max.